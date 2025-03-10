Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,243 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,284,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,167,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.