Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 327.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.