Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 19,731 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $2,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,435 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $98.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

