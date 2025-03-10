Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 3,476 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $156.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.00 and its 200 day moving average is $162.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

