Callan Family Office LLC Invests $502,000 in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMS. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,621 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at $4,215,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FMS stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

