Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $204.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $218.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.58 and its 200 day moving average is $177.68. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

