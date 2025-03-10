Candriam S.C.A. Takes $2.13 Million Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 184,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,702,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 171,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 338,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 264,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AGS opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $493.78 million, a PE ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

