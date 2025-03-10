14,552 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 78,251 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in ASE Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,162,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 171,463 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

