Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

