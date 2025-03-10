Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Position Cut by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 399,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $5,133,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2,482.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.40.

HLI opened at $157.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.81 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

