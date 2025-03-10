Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $140.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.69.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.