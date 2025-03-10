Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 700.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 10.4% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 282,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1,138.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245,831 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Cameco by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 66,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

