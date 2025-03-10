17,776 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $11.22 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $274,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,152,406.08. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 148,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,471.84. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $606,660 over the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

