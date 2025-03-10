Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 164 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $85.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

