Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2,309.8% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 354,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,377 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BWX opened at $21.92 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

