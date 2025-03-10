Inceptionr LLC Buys 4,637 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

