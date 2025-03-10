Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $72.94 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 273,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,938,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $261.16 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $224.66 and a 12 month high of $279.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.60.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

