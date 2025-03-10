OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $574,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $286,476,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,312,000 after buying an additional 2,914,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 802,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,905,000 after buying an additional 490,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,122,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 780,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,063,000 after buying an additional 381,893 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 2.6 %
JEF stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JEF
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jefferies Financial Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.