OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $1.09 Million in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

AC opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

