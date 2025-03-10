Argentarii LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,847,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,561,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,152.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 178,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 173,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,255,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $91.45 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $101.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

