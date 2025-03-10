Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

