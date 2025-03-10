Argentarii LLC Invests $304,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,122,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $117.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 854.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $260,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,559.49. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,166,240. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

