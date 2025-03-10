Kendall Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

