FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 104,016 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE FSK opened at $22.94 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

