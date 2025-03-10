Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 7,405 Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

PSFF stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $449.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

