Kendall Capital Management Makes New $118,000 Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Coty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Coty by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in Coty by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY opened at $5.86 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -585.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

