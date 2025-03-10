Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $86.82 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,419,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,824,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $998,601,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,989,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,886,000 after acquiring an additional 374,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after acquiring an additional 695,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,684,917 shares of company stock worth $422,452,901. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

