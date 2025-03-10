Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $152,000 Stock Position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAPP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 844.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 266,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 1,134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 490,316 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

DAPP stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

