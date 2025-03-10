Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $39,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 467,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,804,000 after buying an additional 175,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,870,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $7,053,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,694,000. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $3,701,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BBCA stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

