VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $225.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $198.44 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

