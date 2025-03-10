Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBCV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

