Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 776 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 497.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FMAT stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $543.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

