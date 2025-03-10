SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 39,477 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $771,775.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,867.95. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $243,763.10.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28.
- On Friday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,444,911.36.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,938,758.76.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of S stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of SentinelOne
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SentinelOne by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
