Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,057.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $595.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.87 and its 200-day moving average is $563.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $654.62.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

