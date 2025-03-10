Atria Investments Inc Has $2.29 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $68.56 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.