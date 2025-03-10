PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $61,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 53,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

