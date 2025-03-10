Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $57,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 87,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

