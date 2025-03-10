Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Immunic Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Immunic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the third quarter worth $50,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
