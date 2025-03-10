Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Immunic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMUX

Immunic Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

IMUX stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.89. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Immunic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the third quarter worth $50,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.