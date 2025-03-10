Atria Investments Inc Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $179.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. StockNews.com raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Argus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

