Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291.17 ($3.76).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.51) to GBX 272 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 209.60 ($2.71) on Monday. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 196.87 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.23 ($3.61). The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, insider Sarah Legg acquired 12,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £24,942.48 ($32,242.09). Also, insider Laurie Fitch acquired 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £15,740.70 ($20,347.34). Insiders bought a total of 65,549 shares of company stock worth $14,061,385 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

