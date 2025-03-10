ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $15.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.84.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of ZIM stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
