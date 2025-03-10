ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $15.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 4.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.