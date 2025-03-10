Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on SE shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Infinitum Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,740,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,193 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amiral Gestion acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.53. SEA has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

