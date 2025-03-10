Insider Buying: South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 2,000 shares of South Bow stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,800.00.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of South Bow stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,350.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Harold N. Kvisle bought 4,000 shares of South Bow stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,400.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOB shares. TD Securities raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

