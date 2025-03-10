Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $40.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $40.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.