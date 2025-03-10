Atria Investments Inc Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ QQQE opened at $90.51 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.88.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
