Atria Investments Inc Buys 21,363 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 524.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWR stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.