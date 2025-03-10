Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells 2,143 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $145,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 3,920.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

