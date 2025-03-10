McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $2,289,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 165.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.