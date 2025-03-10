Atria Investments Inc Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 150.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEI. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.32 and a one year high of $101.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2598 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

