Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $428.26 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

